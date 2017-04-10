Buttercup Festival returns to Nolensv...

Buttercup Festival returns to Nolensville this Saturday

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Williamson Herald

Georgie Daniel, is one if 129 vendors who will participate in the Buttercup Festival. Owner of The Homestyle Market, she will offer many hand-crafted accessories such as bracelets made from multipurpose materials as vintage spoons, leather, metal and patterned fabrics.

