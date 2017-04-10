Buttercup Festival returns to Nolensville this Saturday
Georgie Daniel, is one if 129 vendors who will participate in the Buttercup Festival. Owner of The Homestyle Market, she will offer many hand-crafted accessories such as bracelets made from multipurpose materials as vintage spoons, leather, metal and patterned fabrics.
