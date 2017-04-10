Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting tonight at...

Brentwood 'Plan B' meeting tonight at Brentwood Middle, mayor doubts decision by May

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Concerned parents will meet for at a special parent-organized meeting at Brentwood Middle School to hear more about the now infamous "Brentwood Plan B." Plan B, a plan opposed by most Brentwood parents, became a possibility when the County Commission Budget Committee voted to defer $17.2 million a decision about the funding until May on the expansion of the overcrowded campuses at Brentwood Middle and High schools. Brentwood Middle School is currently at 110 percent capacity, while BHS is also over capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Menages 7 hr Sam 3
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 7 hr Shaq fu 8
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 9 hr Targeted in Florida 5
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 16 hr who 4
cheating (May '15) Tue free advice 9
megan barry liberal hypocrite Tue Nobama 209
secret confessions Tue qazxft 47
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC