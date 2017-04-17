Brad Paisley finds "Heaven South" in ...

Brad Paisley finds "Heaven South" in Franklin, Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Brad Paisley just released the second single from his Love and War album, which comes out Friday. While you should soon start hearing "Last Time for Everything" on the radio soon, Brad shot the video for yet another track this weekend on the outskirts of Nashville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 2 hr Gogetem 10
Ashley Judd sucks 2 hr Tar Heel 2
Clinton charitable foundstion 2 hr Tar Heel 6
Republic Waste Services 5 hr Shanaenae 1
secret confessions 6 hr iwtsad 55
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 11 hr Just wondering 43
Lorrie Morgan 15 hr Jason 11
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC