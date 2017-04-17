Brad Paisley finds "Heaven South" in Franklin, Tennessee
Brad Paisley just released the second single from his Love and War album, which comes out Friday. While you should soon start hearing "Last Time for Everything" on the radio soon, Brad shot the video for yet another track this weekend on the outskirts of Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|2 hr
|Gogetem
|10
|Ashley Judd sucks
|2 hr
|Tar Heel
|2
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|2 hr
|Tar Heel
|6
|Republic Waste Services
|5 hr
|Shanaenae
|1
|secret confessions
|6 hr
|iwtsad
|55
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Just wondering
|43
|Lorrie Morgan
|15 hr
|Jason
|11
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC