Bid to strip gas tax hike from road funding fizzles in House

House Speaker Beth Harwell's bid to strip a proposed gas tax hike from fellow Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to boost transportation funding in Tennessee fizzled in a key House committee Tuesday, though supporters vowed to try to revive the effort before a full floor vote. The change sought to rewrite the legislation to instead draw the bulk of the funding for new road and bridge construction from sales taxes paid on new and used vehicles.

