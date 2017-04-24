Authorities: Former banker pleads guilty in deception
Federal prosecutors say a former executive of a now-defunct Franklin-based bank has pleaded guilty to lying to federal regulators. The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith said 73-year-old Lamar Cox of Nashville pleaded guilty to causing Tennessee Commerce Bank to make a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton family crooks
|2 hr
|Bustem
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|2 hr
|Democrats gas tax
|3
|Zip
|8 hr
|Jan
|1
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|poor vince
|45
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Chicago
|6
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|Apr 19
|Fearless
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Apr 18
|Truth hurts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC