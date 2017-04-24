Authorities: Former banker pleads gui...

Authorities: Former banker pleads guilty in deception

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Federal prosecutors say a former executive of a now-defunct Franklin-based bank has pleaded guilty to lying to federal regulators. The office of Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith said 73-year-old Lamar Cox of Nashville pleaded guilty to causing Tennessee Commerce Bank to make a false statement to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton family crooks 2 hr Bustem 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 2 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Zip 8 hr Jan 1
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 8 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 8 hr Chicago 6
Strip clubs/adult bookstores Apr 19 Fearless 4
Clinton charitable foundstion Apr 18 Truth hurts 8
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC