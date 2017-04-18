Annual Franklin Rodeo stampedes into town, bringing family fun and raising funds
Every May, Williamson Countians get a chance to have some fun, help others out, and get a taste of the heritage of their county. It's when the Franklin Rodeo stampedes into town, bringing with it 68 years of history, about 500 cowboys and cowgirls, and as many horses and bulls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Bill Haul
|101
|Massage salon
|2 hr
|Lovenleave
|1
|Bryan Hite
|3 hr
|Woman
|1
|Lorrie Morgan
|3 hr
|whelp
|14
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|Lame
|3
|Coyote McCloud (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|Misdy
|16
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Anonymous
|46
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC