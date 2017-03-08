You Have To See Carrie Underwood'...

You Have To See Carrie Underwood's Walking Dead Birthday Cake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Refinery 29

She may look like she's made of sugar and spice, but country superstar Carrie Underwood has proven time and again that she's deft with a baseball bat - who can forget her beating up that pickup in " Before He Cheats "? So it makes sense that the crooner would have a soft spot for a certain zombie-apocalypse TV show. Underwood loves The Walking Dead so much, in fact, that she got an undead-themed cake for her birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 40 min I used to be someone 156
None 3 hr Robert Hamilton 1
ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15) 5 hr looking 25
Republicans are letting the USA fall down. (Aug '16) Mar 4 Hillary 12
Trumps Â‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ... Mar 4 Dictionary 2
Crooked and Lying White House Mar 2 James 1
Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11) Feb 23 The Truth 55
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Williamson County was issued at March 10 at 11:27AM CST

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC