Williamson County Republican Party elects new leadership
During the biennial county convention Tuesday night, the Williamson County Republican Party elected a new executive board to lead the party for the next two years. Debbie Deaver is the new chairman, Steven Siao is first vice chair, Sam Nienow is second vice chair, and Trish Poole is third vice chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When does it get old?
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|55
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|6 hr
|morons
|65
|Hand bags
|12 hr
|Bag lady
|1
|secret confessions
|13 hr
|Crustydusty
|21
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|14 hr
|Mike
|114
|MARK YOUNGS WIFE is sleeping around on him whil...
|15 hr
|TCB
|1
|Crazy women
|16 hr
|TCB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC