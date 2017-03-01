Williamson County Republican Party el...

Williamson County Republican Party elects new leadership

During the biennial county convention Tuesday night, the Williamson County Republican Party elected a new executive board to lead the party for the next two years. Debbie Deaver is the new chairman, Steven Siao is first vice chair, Sam Nienow is second vice chair, and Trish Poole is third vice chair.

