Williamson Business PAC names Cherie Hammond as new chairman
The Williamson Business PAC today announced the election of Cherie Hammond to serve as the organization's chairman in 2017. Co-founding board member Dennis Norvet, a Franklin resident and vice president of construction firm Skanska, served in 2016 as the organization's first chairman and will continue to be involved as a board member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|47 min
|shhhhhhhh
|48
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|50 min
|huhhhh
|5
|Minnesota senator al franken
|56 min
|truth
|3
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|1 hr
|truth
|47
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|2 hr
|lol
|31
|Rhino 3-Tn Senate Raise Tax?
|8 hr
|Red Light This
|2
|Talk about Trumpcare
|16 hr
|Lone Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC