Williamson Business PAC names Cherie Hammond as new chairman

The Williamson Business PAC today announced the election of Cherie Hammond to serve as the organization's chairman in 2017. Co-founding board member Dennis Norvet, a Franklin resident and vice president of construction firm Skanska, served in 2016 as the organization's first chairman and will continue to be involved as a board member.

