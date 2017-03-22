Walter W. Ogilvie, Jr.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1930 in his childhood home in College Grove, Tennessee to Walter and Kathleen Ogilvie as the third of four children. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Tennessee in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|2 hr
|Raymond for Pence...
|65
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|5 hr
|Ed C
|36
|Minnesota senator al franken
|9 hr
|Nobama
|6
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Lavigne
|45
|free boxer Pups
|12 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|12 hr
|shhhhhhhh
|48
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|12 hr
|huhhhh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC