Walk with the Mayor' set March 29 aspart of Healthier Tennessee Week
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore is encouraging the community to focus on fitness March 27-31 and will proclaim it "Healthier Tennessee Week" in Franklin. To mark the occasion, Mayor Moore will lead a "Walk with the Mayor" on Wednesday, March 29, at 11:30 a.m. through downtown Franklin, ending at the I Love Juice Bar, 232 Fifth Ave. N., and Pedego Electric Bikes, right next door at 234 Fifth Ave. N. The loop will be on sidewalks in downtown and be about one mile in length and should take 30-40 minutes since we will walk as a group.
