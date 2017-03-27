Walk with Franklin Mayor Moore Wednes...

Walk with Franklin Mayor Moore Wednesday as part of a healthy city initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

In 2016, Franklin was named a Healthier Tennessee pilot community in conjunction with Franklin Tomorrow's Get Fit Franklin project. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore proclaimed March 27-31 "Healthier Tennessee Week" in Franklin at Tuesday's Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and is stepping up to the challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black men of nashville 5 min and 5
School Closed- Thanks 8 min Mom 3
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 10 min fascinating 186
Butthurt channel 5 14 min Iwant2 8
Music Balance (Apr '15) 1 hr ummm 39
Out with the old employees in with the new 4 hr facts 3
Need hydros or preks 5 hr Menyana 3
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC