Walk with Franklin Mayor Moore Wednesday as part of a healthy city initiative
In 2016, Franklin was named a Healthier Tennessee pilot community in conjunction with Franklin Tomorrow's Get Fit Franklin project. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore proclaimed March 27-31 "Healthier Tennessee Week" in Franklin at Tuesday's Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and is stepping up to the challenge.
