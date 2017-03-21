Unresolved issues in WCS rezoning inc...

Unresolved issues in WCS rezoning include Brentwood 'Plan B', Page expansion

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The school district released its proposed district-wide rezoning plan last week, though, a few issues remain unresolved, including a possible "Plan B" for the expansion of the Brentwood middle and high schools' campus and expansion plans for the Page middle and high schools' campus. The county commission last week delayed a decision on funding $17.2 million for the Brentwood campus expansion plan until May, which would include additional capacity for parking roadways and athletics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 39 min Larry Craig s WC ... 36
Talk about Trumpcare 1 hr Lone Ranger 2
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 2 hr Running Doe 4
News Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07) 4 hr really 6
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 11 hr Move away 29
Upscale Dining 13 hr Weak Trump Eats Here 5
Need help finding a Dr. Please! Mar 16 proud mommy of2 3
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC