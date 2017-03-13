The Natchez Group to Build Northside Self Storage in Chattanooga, TN
Self-storage developer The Natchez Group recently acquired a 2.5-acre lot in Chattanooga, Tenn., on which it intends to build a self-storage facility. Northside Self Storage will comprise 75,000 square feet in more than 600 units and sit at the rear of a mixed-use project with about 12,000 square feet of retail or other commercial space, according to the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ant SHEMALE CLUBS (Jul '15)
|3 min
|wrg
|29
|Review: Casa Linda & Casa Blanca Efficiency Apa... (Jul '13)
|12 min
|BuyerBeWare
|23
|Trump Nashville rally
|1 hr
|yep
|15
|Need help finding a Dr. Please!
|2 hr
|proud mommy of2
|3
|Butthurt channel 5
|3 hr
|not so fast
|4
|Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|zane
|18
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|5 hr
|Crazi Hoss
|13
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC