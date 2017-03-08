Tennessee group sues over state horse massage regulation
The lawsuit claims the board told Martha Stowe and Laurie Wheeler of Franklin they couldn't continue practicing horse massage therapy without a veterinary license. It says the two women work with veterinarians, don't claim to be vets, and inform clients their services don't substitute veterinary care.
