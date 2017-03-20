Tenn. man sentenced in gun incident t...

Tenn. man sentenced in gun incident that locked down U.S. Capitol in March 2016

Read more: The Washington Post

A Tennessee man shot while pointing a spring-loaded BB gun at officers at a U.S. Capitol Visitor Center security checkpoint last spring was sentenced to 14 months total Monday for that incident and another lesser offense when he disrupted the House a few months earlier. A federal judge in Washington sentenced Larry Russell Dawson, 67, of Antioch, Tenn., to 11 months in prison for the March 28 BB gun incident that led to brief lockdowns at the White House and across the U.S. Capitol complex.

