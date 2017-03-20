Tenn. man sentenced in gun incident that locked down U.S. Capitol in March 2016
A Tennessee man shot while pointing a spring-loaded BB gun at officers at a U.S. Capitol Visitor Center security checkpoint last spring was sentenced to 14 months total Monday for that incident and another lesser offense when he disrupted the House a few months earlier. A federal judge in Washington sentenced Larry Russell Dawson, 67, of Antioch, Tenn., to 11 months in prison for the March 28 BB gun incident that led to brief lockdowns at the White House and across the U.S. Capitol complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|2 hr
|Raymond for Pence...
|65
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|5 hr
|Ed C
|36
|Minnesota senator al franken
|9 hr
|Nobama
|6
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Lavigne
|45
|free boxer Pups
|12 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|12 hr
|shhhhhhhh
|48
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|12 hr
|huhhhh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC