Subcommittee amends Governor's transportation bill with Hawk's funding plan
The eight-member transportation subcommittee voted to add Rep. David Hawk's, R- Greeneville, alternative transportation funding bill as an amendment to Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act. After the committee's vote resulted in a 4-4 tie, Speaker Pro Tempore Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, voted in favor of the amendment breaking the tie Wednesday.
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When does it get old?
|7 min
|ThomasA
|55
|angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t...
|1 hr
|morons
|65
|Hand bags
|7 hr
|Bag lady
|1
|secret confessions
|9 hr
|Crustydusty
|21
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|9 hr
|Mike
|114
|MARK YOUNGS WIFE is sleeping around on him whil...
|11 hr
|TCB
|1
|Crazy women
|11 hr
|TCB
|2
