Subcommittee amends Governor's transportation bill with Hawk's funding plan

The eight-member transportation subcommittee voted to add Rep. David Hawk's, R- Greeneville, alternative transportation funding bill as an amendment to Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act. After the committee's vote resulted in a 4-4 tie, Speaker Pro Tempore Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, voted in favor of the amendment breaking the tie Wednesday.

