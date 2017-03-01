Steven Curtis Chapman & Mark Mattingly launch The Stable Collective
FRANKLIN, Tenn.-GRAMMY-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman and artist manager Mark Mattingly announce the launch of their new business venture, The Stable Collective . The company's immediate focus will be to continue growing Chapman's music platform through artist management, brand development and live performances, as well as creating strategic partnerships and branding beyond the music realm.
