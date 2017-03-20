Sizzle Awards showcase the best of the best Williamson County businesses

Full Service Insurance brought the family to accept the award for Best Insurance Agency at the 10th Annual Sizzle Awards. From left to right: Patrick Baggett, Paul Pratt Jr., Sterling Schwartz, Alyssa Schwartz, John Pratt, Makenzie Brenner, Lindsay Harlan, Kimbra Morris, and Paul Pratt III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.