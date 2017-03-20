Sizzle Awards showcase the best of the best Williamson County businesses
Full Service Insurance brought the family to accept the award for Best Insurance Agency at the 10th Annual Sizzle Awards. From left to right: Patrick Baggett, Paul Pratt Jr., Sterling Schwartz, Alyssa Schwartz, John Pratt, Makenzie Brenner, Lindsay Harlan, Kimbra Morris, and Paul Pratt III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upscale Dining
|45 min
|rojoneck gordo
|3
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|4 hr
|Christaliban
|25
|Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount
|6 hr
|spud
|12
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|9 hr
|I used to be someone
|42
|Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people ...
|13 hr
|Rumors
|2
|Bird flu
|13 hr
|sam
|1
|free boxer Pups
|16 hr
|Brit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC