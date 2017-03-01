Robert Moore - " wise, generous and g...

Robert Moore - " wise, generous and gracious

The success and popularity of Franklin is wrapped in the people who had the vision and the courage to dream and pursue their dreams and support the dreams of others. Franklin lost one of those dreamers when Robert N. "Bobby" Moore Jr., 82, passed away Tuesday after a brief illness.

