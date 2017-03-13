Papa C Pies opens new location in Fra...

Papa C Pies opens new location in Franklin

After almost eight years of renting commercial kitchens, Papa C Pies, LLC opened their doors at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100 offering an assortment of made from scratch pies, and other delicious baked goods. On Monday, March 13 Williamson, Inc., community business leaders and City of Brentwood leadership held a ribbon-cutting to welcome Papa C Pies to the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce.

