No matter the weather, it will be whiskey-sippin' time at Westhaven

Though winter may be making a return to Franklin this weekend, guests at the third annual Whiskey Warmer at Westhaven Saturday can still welcome what will soon be the arrival of spring by sampling over 30 types of whiskey from some of the best in the world, as well as chatting with master distillers and whiskey brand ambassadors - all while enjoying local food and live music on the lawn at the Westhaven Residents Club. Tickets to the 21 years old and older event are $39 per person and available online at www.westhaventn.com/events/third-annual-whiskey-warmer-benefiting-westhaven-foundation .

