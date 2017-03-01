Next FrankTalks to look into citizens' survey results in - City Hall on Wheels'
Franklin Tomorrow's 2017 FrankTalks lecture series will continue Monday, March 13, at the new Williamson County Enrichment Center on Columbia Avenue, next to the Williamson County Public Library, in Franklin. Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey will bring the "City Hall on Wheels" to the monthly event, which will begin at 9 a.m. with a coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. by Stuckey's presentation.
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|1 hr
|faceless
|23
|nashville or skidrow
|2 hr
|faceless
|8
|Dennis Ferrier back on TV 17
|2 hr
|Five4life
|5
|Please Help
|2 hr
|faceless
|6
|Should you stop using the word negro?
|2 hr
|faceless
|16
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|6 hr
|megan dingle barry
|115
|Carrie Underwood's Home Hit by Tornado Storm in...
|10 hr
|hmmm
|1
