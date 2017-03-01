Next FrankTalks to look into citizens...

Next FrankTalks to look into citizens' survey results in - City Hall on Wheels'

Franklin Tomorrow's 2017 FrankTalks lecture series will continue Monday, March 13, at the new Williamson County Enrichment Center on Columbia Avenue, next to the Williamson County Public Library, in Franklin. Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey will bring the "City Hall on Wheels" to the monthly event, which will begin at 9 a.m. with a coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. by Stuckey's presentation.

