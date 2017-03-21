Morning Pointe Foundation presents - An Evening with Kim Campbell' Alzheimer's awareness
The Morning Pointe Foundation is sponsoring a free Alzheimer's caregiver event featuring Kim Campbell, wife of Grammy award-winning country music legend Glen Campbell, on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., at Brentwood Baptist Church, located at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood. This is the fourth event sponsored by the Foundation featuring Kim's message of hope that has touched many in the aging population.
