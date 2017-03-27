Missing Tennessee girl may be in Pasco
A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Franklin, Tennessee may be in Pasco County, deputies said Thursday. Bishop, who was last seen on November 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps ‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ...
|18 hr
|True patriot
|4
|Remnant Fellowship is a cult!! (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Remnant
|56
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|Sat
|Momoney
|1
|Why do Tennesseans smell bad?
|Sat
|Trump Train
|5
|Heroin bust in Franklin restaurant.
|Sat
|Druggy idiots
|2
|looking for Kevin stacy beard
|Mar 31
|Rickk
|2
|Curtis Scott Harper (Jun '12)
|Mar 28
|What
|5
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC