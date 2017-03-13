Mercy Community Healthcare celebrates expanded services and new pharmacy

Margaret Owens, COO; Craig Ballentine, Mercy's Board Chairman; Cindy Siler, CEO cut the ribbon at Mercy to celebrate its expanded services. Matt Largen, President & CEO, Williamson County Chamber of Commerce; Craig Ballentine, Mercy's Board Chairman; Margaret Owens, COO; Cindy Siler, CEO; Donato Tramuto, CEO, Tivity Health and President & Founder of Health eVillages; Jon Boye, Chief Behavioral Health Officer; Mayor Ken Moore, Mayor of Franklin A ribbon-cutting was held at Mercy Community Healthcare unveiling its remodeled and expanded facilities last week, which allows for the expansion of its services to the community and the opening of its new onsite pharmacy.

