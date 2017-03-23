Masonic Hall using state funding for first phase of historic preservation
Last Thursday, Rep. Charles Sargent and Rep. Steve McDaniel visited the historic Hiram Masonic Lodge in downtown Franklin for a "special tour." "It is always great to see state representatives take an active approach to historic preservation," said Rachel Finch, preservation consultant for the hall.
