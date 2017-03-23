Masonic Hall using state funding for ...

Masonic Hall using state funding for first phase of historic preservation

Last Thursday, Rep. Charles Sargent and Rep. Steve McDaniel visited the historic Hiram Masonic Lodge in downtown Franklin for a "special tour." "It is always great to see state representatives take an active approach to historic preservation," said Rachel Finch, preservation consultant for the hall.

