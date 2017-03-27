Luncheon kicks off 'One Night Only' efforts

One Night Only Auction Chairs Charlotte Goldston and Trish Munro hosted a lovely luncheon March 15 at Richland Country Club to kick off efforts for the annual Studio Tenn fundraiser scheduled for Friday evening, Oct. 20 in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. The fantastic auction is online and opens early in October, closing at the end of the evening on Oct. 20. The large auction committee includes Williamson and Nashville notables including Marty Ligon, Daisy King, Anne Goetze, Robert Hicks, Laura Musgrave, Robin Newton, Ryan McCann, Candie Westbrook, Laura Westbrook, Clare Armistead, Ted Clayton, Patsy Weigel and LaRawn Scaife Rhea.

