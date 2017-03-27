Local Franklin musician describes working with Elvis Presley in the music studio
Western country swing artist and Hee Haw star Joe Babcock had a song picked up and recorded by the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. While Babcock was on the road touring with Marty Robbins, he wrote the song "I Washed My in Hands Muddy Water."
