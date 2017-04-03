Legislators reflect on transportation bill, name other key bills in General Assembly
The Williamson County delegation participated in the Williamson, Inc. Public Affairs Roundtable Friday. They discussed the governor's transportation bill, de-annexation, BEP, a bill that would reduce Columbia State Community College tuition for Fairview High mechatronic students and a bill requiring campaign funds to be placed in an FDIC account.
