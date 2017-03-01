Justin Townes Earle Readies Raucous 'Kids in the Street' Album

He made songs about wandering the Lower East Side of Manhattan feel natural against his sledgehammer strums and the beat of an upright bass, and despite his taste for everything that rested outside of country's borders - Memphis soul, swing, blues and rockabilly - he'd never ventured beyond his native Tennessee to record an album or work with an outside producer. But Kids in the Street , Earle's forthcoming record and his first on New West, does just that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.