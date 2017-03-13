JL Clay estate sale is Saturday

JL Clay estate sale is Saturday

The community is invited to attend the JL Clay Senior Center estate sale taking place Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 420 Bridge St. in Franklin.

