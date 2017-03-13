JL Clay estate sale is Saturday
The community is invited to attend the JL Clay Senior Center estate sale taking place Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 420 Bridge St. in Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|4 min
|Volunteer
|9
|40 oz Mickey's Malt Liquor (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Anywho
|2
|Neil orne (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Patty
|2
|Who is
|5 hr
|Siren Song
|1
|Trump Nashville rally
|6 hr
|yep
|23
|Chinese food? dog food? (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|CharlieeeeM
|12
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|17 hr
|Pee Party or Tea ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC