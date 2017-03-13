J. Edward Campbell, Franklin realtor,...

J. Edward Campbell, Franklin realtor, to run for 1st Ward alderman

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Williamson Herald

Edward, a resident of McKay's Mill, said today on WAKM-950 radio that he plans to pull a petition to run for alderman April 21. Campbell said that he loves the Franklin community and seeks to get more involved in the decisions that will affect its future such as traffic and "planned smart growth." After turning down a job in Atlanta, Campbell, a Memphis native, started anew in the Franklin area in 1976 after landing a job at the former National Bank in Nashville, which later became First Tennessee Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 18 min what 13
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 22 min what 105
Rebecca Schleicher 5 hr Channel 5 6
Data recovery Mac and iPhone. Help pls!!!!!! (Sep '13) 6 hr sarah 18
Nipples on Channel 4 (Sep '16) 12 hr Fully agree 14
megan barry liberal hypocrite 14 hr Nobama 173
any women with Hsv2 16 hr she male 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Williamson County was issued at March 15 at 10:34AM CDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC