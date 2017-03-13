J. Edward Campbell, Franklin realtor, to run for 1st Ward alderman

Edward, a resident of McKay's Mill, said today on WAKM-950 radio that he plans to pull a petition to run for alderman April 21. Campbell said that he loves the Franklin community and seeks to get more involved in the decisions that will affect its future such as traffic and "planned smart growth." After turning down a job in Atlanta, Campbell, a Memphis native, started anew in the Franklin area in 1976 after landing a job at the former National Bank in Nashville, which later became First Tennessee Bank.

