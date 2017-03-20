If attitudes could change, a much-nee...

If attitudes could change, a much-needed homeless shelter could benefit Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

It is time for the city of Franklin to come together and provide a shelter for those who have fallen through the cracks of our great town. For the past three years, my church has provided emergency shelter for the guys living in our city who have no home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upscale Dining 10 min Weak Trump Eats Here 5
Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin... 23 min Charlie Bob 28
News Trump escapes the Beltway as challenges mount 2 hr CodeTalker 15
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 2 hr I used to be someone 47
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 2 hr Nobama 32
News Jake Old: It hurts to see Sevier County people ... Mon Rumors 2
Need help finding a Dr. Please! Mar 16 proud mommy of2 3
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC