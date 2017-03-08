Housing commission plans to present affordable housing pitch to BOMA
The Franklin Housing Commission has its eye on a surplus city-owned property located between Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road for the possible development of affordable housing. John Besser, chairman of the Housing Commission submitted a "letter of interest" in the property to the city last month.
