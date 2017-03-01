Hoops Highlights: Independence boys stop Summit, Region 6-AAA semifinal
The Independence boys used outside shooting and balanced scoring to hold off Summit 66-63 in the Region 6-AAA semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Centennial High School in Franklin.
