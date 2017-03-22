Honest Coffee Roasters launches new p...

Honest Coffee Roasters launches new pop up shop in downtown Huntsville

A Tennessee coffee shop is giving residents a chance to try their product before they open a permanent spot this spring in downtown Huntsville. Honest Coffee Roasters will launch a pop up shop this morning on the second floor of U.G. White Merchantile on 115 Clinton Ave. near The Bottle/Humphrey's and The Clinton Row Project.

