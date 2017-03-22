Hee Haw' star shares musical journey ...

Hee Haw' star shares musical journey and calls Franklin home

Longtime Franklin resident Joe Babcock spent years on the road with the legendary Marty Robbins, appeared on the show Hee Haw , and most recently won three awards for his current album, Trail Jazz . On the many stages he has performed, including the Grand Ole Opry, he is simply known as "Cowboy Joe."

