Hard Bargain Association Celebration ...

Hard Bargain Association Celebration Dinner

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Hard Bargain Association, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to preservation, affordable housing and revitalization of the historic African-American Hard Bargain neighborhood, will host its annual Celebration Dinner featuring a silent auction, appetizers and drinks. Little Sprouts Children's Consignment Sale will be held in the former H.G. Hill building at 1022 Columbia Ave. in downtown Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth family 2 hr EveryGuy 1
megan barry liberal hypocrite 8 hr Nobama 137
angry crowds confront republican lawmakers at t... 9 hr Mom 88
Should you stop using the word negro? 14 hr Law office 35
Republicans are letting the USA fall down. (Aug '16) Mar 4 Hillary 12
Trumps Â‘VOICE: A Fascist Doctrine Straight Out ... Mar 4 Dictionary 2
Crooked and Lying White House Mar 2 James 1
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC