From clothing to baby items, Little Sprouts' spring sale focuses on upscale

Little Sprouts' bi-annual Children's Consignment Sale celebrates its ninth year with the spring event to be held this weekend in the former H.G. Hills building at 1022 Columbia Ave. in downtown Franklin. The sale runs Thursday and Friday, March 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m. to noon when many items will be half price.

