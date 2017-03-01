Franklin's Main Street Brewfest annou...

Franklin's Main Street Brewfest announces official beer lineup

21 hrs ago

The 14th Annual Main Street Brewfest is less than two weeks away, and lead sponsor Lipman Brothers is once again bringing a first-rate lineup of local, national and international beers to the pre-St. Paddy's Day party in downtown Franklin.

Franklin, TN

