Franklin will be all shook up when Nashville Elvis Festival comes to town
Sightings of the pink Cadillac parked on Main Street will mean Elvis is in the building for the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival at the Franklin Theatre. There will be Elvis sightings at other venues around historic downtown Franklin March 30 through April 2 when 15 "Elvi" from as far as Australia, Brazil and Canada will be in town to participate in the 2017 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy?
|27 min
|shhhhhhhh
|50
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|36 min
|yessiree
|69
|Tell Weak Trump to Practice what he Talks Brin...
|45 min
|truth
|40
|Strip Club With Controversial Twist Sets Sights... (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Poetnariet
|130
|Minnesota senator al franken
|4 hr
|LARRY
|7
|Rebecca Schleicher
|5 hr
|9 inch
|7
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Lavigne
|45
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC