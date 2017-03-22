Franklin will be all shook up when Na...

Franklin will be all shook up when Nashville Elvis Festival comes to town

Sightings of the pink Cadillac parked on Main Street will mean Elvis is in the building for the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival at the Franklin Theatre. There will be Elvis sightings at other venues around historic downtown Franklin March 30 through April 2 when 15 "Elvi" from as far as Australia, Brazil and Canada will be in town to participate in the 2017 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition.

