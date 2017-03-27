Franklin resident reaches 100 by - " ...

Franklin resident reaches 100 by - " guess what - " taking - ca

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

It's typically the first question a man or woman who has made it to triple digits faces. When the query was put to Heithcock, who turns 100 years old today, March 30, 2017, he didn't pass along any magic formula, any sage advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any women 45 and older been with a younger guy? 2 hr todd 60
News Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer 2 hr You know 9
Fat people are worthless 3 hr GoHomeToopixUrDrunk 4
this topix site is full of horrible topixs 3 hr GoHomeToopixUrDrunk 11
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville 3 hr Mark 1
cheating (May '15) 5 hr TracieJean 8
Out with the old employees in with the new 6 hr facts 7
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC