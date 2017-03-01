Franklin resident Michael Phillips to run for 1st Ward alderman
Franklin business owner Michael Phillips announced Wednesday he will run for the 1st Ward Alderman seat on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman . Phillips, a retired Army helicopter pilot and owner of Ansbach Artisans Fine Art Gallery on Wilson Pike, issued a media release Wednesday.
