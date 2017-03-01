Franklin resident Michael Phillips to...

Franklin resident Michael Phillips to run for 1st Ward alderman

21 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin business owner Michael Phillips announced Wednesday he will run for the 1st Ward Alderman seat on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman . Phillips, a retired Army helicopter pilot and owner of Ansbach Artisans Fine Art Gallery on Wilson Pike, issued a media release Wednesday.

