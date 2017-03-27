Franklin food truck festival returns May 5 at Bicentennial Park

Eat the Street, Franklin's food truck-themed fundraiser, returns for its sixth run on May 5. Since 2012, area food trucks have gathered to serve hundreds of enthusiastic diners, and to support the 21st District Recovery Court. The annual event takes place Friday, May 5 from 5 - 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.

