Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) ...

Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 53 min hardy har 161
Negroes and crime 4 hr lolz 51
Any men out there 7 hr tim 11
any women witi hsv2 22 hr tim 1
Butthurt channel 5 Sun edgar cayce 7
Music Balance (Apr '15) Sun anonymous 36
Review: I love kickboxing nashville (Dec '15) Sat Candace C 7
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Williamson County was issued at March 27 at 2:25PM CDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC