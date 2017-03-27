Franklin alderman domestic assault ca...

Franklin alderman domestic assault case retired with conditions

Franklin Alderman Mike Skinner, 3rd Ward, was arrested Feb. 19 for alleged domestic assault, though the case was retired in Williamson County General Sessions Court March 14. Skinner was arrested last month for alleged domestic assault, a Class A misdemeanor, after he and his wife "were in a verbal conversation that turned physical," court documents alleged. Bail was set at $1,500.

