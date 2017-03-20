First Farmers names Chuck Isaacs Franklin president
In his new role, Isaacs will lead the bank's growth strategies in the Franklin market and continue to serve as a commercial relationship manager. Isaacs will be based out of First Farmers downtown Franklin branch scheduled to open this spring at 121 First Ave. S. "We are pleased to announce Chuck Isaacs will serve as Franklin president and lead our continued growth into the market."
