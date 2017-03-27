Farmers Get Heated at the Second Annual Local Farmers' Cha

Farmers Get Heated at the Second Annu...

Farmers Get Heated at the Second Annual Local Farmers' Chili Cook-Off

Thursday Mar 23

The farmers at the Franklin Farmers Market will spice things up at the Local Farmers' Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Eight meat vendors will be participating in what has become a free popular event at the market.

