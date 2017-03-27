Equestrian Trails opens to public at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
A ribbon-cutting for the Horse Trails at The Park at Harlinsdale took place this week in which city staff and locally elected officials celebrated at the farm. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Equestrian Trails at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm was held Monday afternoon.
